Two men beat father to death over money for alcohol in Chhattisgarh

Durg, Nov 24 (PTI) Two men were arrested on Sunday in Chhattisgarh's Durg district for allegedly beating their 55-year-old differently-abled father to death after he refused to give them money for liquor, a police official said.

The incident occurred on Friday night in Parevadih village under the Utai police station limits, he added.

"Shashi Kumar Thakur (30) and his younger brother Dashrath Lal (25) attacked their father Bhagwat Singh when he intervened in their fight over liquor. The two asked him money to buy alcohol, which he refused. The siblings beat him to death," he said.

They were arrested on the complaint of their mother, the official added. PTI COR BNM