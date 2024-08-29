Two men beaten up by teenagers in Delhi's Burari, three held

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Two men were beaten up and hit with bricks by group of teenagers over a minor issue in north Delhi's Burari area, officials said on Thursday.

Three of the attackers were apprehended while the others are yet to be caught, they said.

A CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on social media on Thursday where the accused are seen thrashing the two victims and one of the attackers is recorded hitting them with a brick.

Veeru, his brother Suraj and Mohit Kumar were on the way home from Sant Nagar market when four individuals approached them, a police officer said.

"...one of them accidentally touched Veeru, leading to a quarrel. During the altercation, one person caused a head injury to Veeru using a brick," the officer said.

Veeru (25) and Mohit (24) were injured in the incident and were later admitted to a hospital by Suraj and other family members, police said.

During investigations, several CCTV cameras were examined, and relevant footage was obtained, leading to the identification of the culprits, they said.

A case of attempt to commit culpable homicide has been lodged and three accused, all aged 17, were apprehended from the area on Wednesday, the officer said.

Police are working to nab the other accused also, he said.