Two men beaten up on suspicion of sand theft in MP; four held after video goes viral

Anuppur (MP), Oct 7 (PTI) Four persons were arrested on Monday after a video of them beating up two men on suspicion of sand theft surfaced on social media in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur, police said.

While the incident occurred in September 19, the video surfaced on social media on Sunday.

In the video, a group of 10 to 15 people can be seen beating two men with plastic pipes, with heaps of sand in the background.

Based on the video, the victims were identified as Mohammed Anwar and Mohammed Ishteyak, an official said.

The police have arrested Ajay Yadav (26), Abhishek Bhadoriya (20) and Parth Singh Chouhan (21), hailing from Uttar Pradesh, and Rahghuvar Prasad Patel (40), he said.

A case has been registered against the four arrested accused and others involved in the attack under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, the official said.

Kotwali police station in-charge Arvind Jain said the accused allegedly beat the victims, suspecting them of stealing sand.