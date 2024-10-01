Two men booked for ruckus at Mumbai civic hospital

Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) A 27-year-old man and his friend allegedly created a ruckus at a civic-run hospital in Mumbai and obstructed an on-duty doctor from discharging his duty, police said on Tuesday.

Police registered an FIR against Ritesh Tayde (27) and Rupesh Wankhede under the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act on a complaint lodged by a male doctor of Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi on Monday night.

According to police, Tayde was examined for fever, given medicine, and asked to come for follow-up the next day.

"Tayde and Wankhede, however, returned on Monday night. Tayde was medically examined by another doctor who asked him to come on Tuesday to give his blood sample," the police official said.

Wankhede and Tayde started arguing with the on-duty medical officer and assembled four to five persons at the spot. Wankhede started recording a video and abused a security guard when he tried to intervene. When the hospital staff called up the police, the duo fled.

