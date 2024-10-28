Two men booked for taking diamonds worth Rs 1.26 cr for sale and absconding

Mumbai, Oct 28 (PTI) Two diamond brokers were booked for alleged involvement in a Rs 1.26 crore fraud, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

Ashok Tulsi Bhai Lukhi and Anil Tulsi Bhai Lukhi are accused of misappropriating diamonds worth Rs 1.26 crore from a private firm based in Bandra, the BKC police station official said.

"The two are absconding and efforts are on to nab them. The complaint was filed by one Sanjay Jayram Bhai Bodra, a resident of Malabar Hill and a sales executive at R Jay Kumar and Company. As per the complainant, the two accused gained his trust after showing them several traders as reference. They obtained diamonds worth Rs 1.26 crore from the company and promised their sale in a week," he said.

After they went incommunicado, the firm realised it had been cheated and approached police, the official said. PTI ZA BNM