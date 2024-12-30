Two men brandish gun and knife, rob items worth Rs 1.91 cr from jewellery shop

Mumbai, Dec 30 (PTI) Two persons robbed a jewellery shop in Mahalaxmi of gold and silver items worth Rs 1.91 crore after brandishing a gun and knife, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday in Saat Rasta area, the Agripada police station official said.

"The two accused tied up the owner and staff, assaulted them and fled after stealing jewellery worth Rs 1.91 crore. Crime Branch is also probing the case parallelly and have formed 5-6 teams to nab them," he said.

Further probe is underway in the case filed on the complaint of shop owner Bhavarlal Dharamchand Jain, the official said. PTI ZA BNM