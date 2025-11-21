Two men charred to death in separate incidents in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 21 (PTI) A 22-year-old jeweller and a truck driver were charred to death in two separate incidents in Rajasthan on Friday, police said.

In Churu district, Omprakash Soni, a jeweller, was travelling from Ratanagar (Churu) to Fatehpur (Sikar) when his car's CNG cylinder burst.

"His charred body was recovered after firefighters brought the blaze under control," the local police said.

In Dausa district, a container truck collided with a pole on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, causing a fire that killed the driver, Akash.

The incident occurred in the Rahuwas police station area.