Two men climb atop Jaipur overhead water tank, demand cancellation of SI exam 2021

Jaipur, Nov 11 (PTI) Two men climbed atop an overhead water tank here demanding the cancellation of Sub-Inspector Recruitment Exam 2021, police said on Monday.

The youths have put up a banner on the tank to raise attention to their issues.

Laduram Chaudhary (35) and Vikas Vidhuri (34) climbed the stairs of an overhead water tank in Himmat Nagar area here on Sunday afternoon and refused to step down.

"Both have refused to step down from the overhead water tank. Efforts are on to convince them. They are demanding the cancellation of the Sub-Inspector Recruitment Exam," SHO Bajaj Nagar Mamta Meena said.

She said Laduram had appeared at the sub-inspector exam 2021.

There were allegations of paper leak and use of unfair means in the exam. Over 800 candidates were selected in the exam and are undergoing training at the police academies. Out of these, 50 trainee SIs have been arrested.

A cabinet committee of six ministers was formed on October 1 to decide whether to cancel the exam.

The case is being investigated by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan police.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel has been made the convener of the six-member cabinet committee constituted to review the SI Recruitment Examination-2021.

Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara, Tribal Area Development Minister Babulal Kharari, Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham and Minister of State for Public Works Manju Baghmar are members of the committee. PTI AG KSS KSS