Two men dead after speeding vehicle hit their scooter in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 15 (PTI) Two employees of a paper mill were killed after an unidentified speeding vehicle hit the scooter on which they were going to their factory in Nai Mandi area here on Saturday, police said.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Vikky (25) and Abhay (20), both residents of Muzaffarnagar district.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem and efforts are on to nab the driver of the unknown vehicle, Nai Mandi Circle Officer Raju Kumar Sab said. PTI COR NAV SHS SHS