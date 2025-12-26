Two men dead, one injured in road accident in Delhi's Narela

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Two men were killed, and another severely injured, allegedly after their motorcycle met with an accident in north Delhi's Narela area, police said on Friday.

The incident came to light after Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital informed the police on Thursday about three injured persons, Jatin, 21, Abhishek, 19 and Ankit, 21, who were brought to the hospital by the Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CAT) ambulance following a road accident, they said.

Doctors declared Ankit, a resident of Rajiv Colony, dead on arrival, while the two injured were referred to the private hospital in Rohini's Sector-17, police said, adding that during the course of treatment, Jatin, a resident of the same locality, succumbed to his injuries.

Abhishek is in critical condition and is undergoing treatment, they added.

A motorcycle, on which the three men were reportedly travelling, was recovered from the spot, police said.

Preliminary inquiry suggested that the victims had met with an accident while riding the two-wheeler, though the exact circumstances are yet to be ascertained, police said.

According to the statement of CAT ambulance driver Sanjay, he was heading towards the Singhu Border when he noticed the three men lying injured on the road with a motorcycle nearby.

He immediately shifted them to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital for medical assistance, police said.

Police registered a case at the Narela police station on Friday, they said.

For further investigation the case is transferred to the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal for a speedy and professional probe, they added. PTI SSJ SHS SHS