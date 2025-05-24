Two men detected with coronavirus in Indore; whereabouts of one of them being traced

Indore, May 24 (PTI) Two men have been detected with coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh's commercial capital Indore, a health official said on Saturday.

The two tested positive for COVID-19 on May 22, he added.

"A 30-year-old man from Ahmedabad in Gujarat and a 33-old from Indore, who had gone to his home state Kerala, have tested positive in tests conducted at a private lab in Indore. The whereabouts of the person hailing from Ahmedabad are being traced, while the second one has been home quarantined," Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer BS Saitya told PTI.

"Their second samples from the private lab have been sent to a government facility for confirmatory test. Their samples have also been sent to Bhopal for genome sequencing to ascertain the variant," Saitya added. PTI LAL BNM