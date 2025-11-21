Two men die as motorcycles collide in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Nov 21 (PTI) Two people were killed in a head-on collision between two motorcycles near a village here on Friday afternoon, police said.

The accident took place on Patti Raniganj Road near Vishnupur village in Pratapgarh district.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Shailendra Lal, an elderly man riding one of the motorcycles died on the spot, while the other rider, who was seriously injured, succumbed to his wounds during treatment at a Raniganj hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Abdul Gaffar (58) and Priyanshu Yadav (28), both residents of Pratapgarh.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the ASP said.