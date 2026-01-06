Two men die in Bengal, families cite stress over SIR hearings

Kolkata, Jan 6 (PTI) Two men in West Bengal died on Tuesday, with families alleging that stress over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls contributed to their deaths.

Malin Roy (55) from Boro Haldibari in Cooch Behar, suffered a stroke and died at Jalpaiguri Super Speciality Hospital, his family members said, adding that the deceased had been anxious since his SIR hearing on December 31, after his name was found missing from the 2002 electoral list.

Earlier in the day, a 57-year-old Mohammad Khadem of Chunabhatti near Siliguri was found dead near an abandoned police quarters in Fulbari.

His relatives said he had been under severe mental stress following his SIR hearing.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and police have launched an investigation, an officer said.

Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb visited the family and assured the support of the administration.

The back-to-back deaths have raised concerns about the psychological impact of the SIR process on residents, prompting calls for greater support and sensitivity. PTI SCH BDC NN