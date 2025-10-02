Two men die in separate drowning incidents in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Oct 2 (PTI) A man was found dead in a pond inside the premises of Shri Nath Baba temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Thursday.

Villagers spotted the body floating in the temple pond and informed police.

A team reached the spot and identified the deceased as Vinay Kumar (20), a resident of Chharhar village under the Sukhpura police station area.

Police said Kumar used to work at a 'chhole' stall at a local fair. His body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway.

In another incident, a 47-year-old man, Virendra Yadav, from Chiraiya Mor village, drowned while bathing in Ganga near Dube Chapra village on Thursday morning.

A search operation is underway to trace the body, officials said.