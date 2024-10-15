Two men die of electrocution in Chhattisgarh's Korba district

Korba, Oct 15 (PTI) Two persons died of electrocution when they came in contact with a live wire in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said on Tuesday.

The victims were on the Tapra-Bela village route under the Balco police station limits on Monday night, an official said.

He said the men were passing through a narrow street on their two-wheeler when it touched an 11KV powerline hanging on the ground.

Narayan Kanwar (35) and Tikeshwar Rathiya (32) were returning to their homes in Bela village after fishing, the official said.

The bodies were handed over to their families after post-mortem, and a case has been registered against unidentified persons, he said.