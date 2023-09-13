Two men die of toxic fumes inside manhole in south Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Two men died of inhaling toxic fumes near Surya Hotel here on Wednesday when they climbed down a manhole with a purpose to steal a cable, police said.

On Wednesday morning, police got a call from one Javed informing them about a man lying unconscious without any injury marks inside a manhole at a camp near Surya Hotel red light on Mathura Road.

When police reached the spot they found two men inside the manhole, both of them dead.

Later, police identified one of them as Salim, a resident of Batla House in Jamia Nagar, they said. The identity of the other body is yet to be ascertained.

Police said Salim had a criminal history and he was booked in at least 12 criminal cases.

They said the cause of death appeared to be poisonous gas inside the manhole. Both bodies have been preserved at AIIMS mortuary. PTI NIT VN VN