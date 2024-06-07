Two men die under mysterious circumstances in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) Two men died under mysterious circumstances on Friday here, police said. The deceased have been identified as Firoz (23) and Danish (25), residents of Welcome in northeast Delhi, they said.

According to the police, they got information on Friday afternoon from the JPC Hospital that two persons were brought to the hospital and were declared dead on arrival, adding there were no external injury marks on either of them.

During preliminary inquiry, it was found that both Firoz and Danish had stayed for the night with some women in Kabir Nagar, Welcome area, and their party continued till Friday morning, a senior police officer said.

Around 12 pm, they started feeling uneasy and were taken to the hospital. Their bodies have been shifted to the GTB Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination, the officer said.

Both the deceased had criminal cases against them, including a murder case against Firoz, police said.

Efforts are being made to ascertain the sequence of events and further investigation is in progress, they added.