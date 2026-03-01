Two men died of electrocution in UP's Barabanki

Barabanki (UP), Mar 1 (PTI) Two cousins were electrocuted to death in a village here while irrigating their field on Sunday, officials said.

The incident occurred in Ratauli village under the Asandra area when Ramkumar Pal (45) and his cousin Saheb Prasad Pal (48) came in contact with with a stay wire of a power pole installed in the field.

Villagers separated the two from the live wire using sticks and rushed them to a local hospital, where doctors declared them dead, police said.

Both the deceased were farmers and sole breadwinners of their respective families, locals said.

Police said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Tehsildar Umesh Dwivedi confirmed that the deaths occurred due to electrocution, and further proceedings are underway.