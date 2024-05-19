Two men drown in Narmada river in MP's Jabalpur

Jabalpur (MP), May 19 (PTI) Two men, one of them shooting a reel for social media, drowned in the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur city on Sunday, police said.

The drownings occurred at the old bridge in Tilwara Ghat, an official said.

Ankur Goswami (20) jumped off the bridge into the river after asking his friend to shoot a video of him, Tilwara police station in-charge Brijesh Mishra said.

Ankur tried to swim to the banks but started drowning, and his friend raised an alarm, he said.

Local divers tried to save him, but he was dead by the time they fished him out, the official said.

A video has surfaced on social media, in which Goswami can be seen jumping into the river after telling his friend to shoot a reel.

In a similar incident, another 20-year-old man, Niraj Chakraborty, drowned at Tilwara ghat during the day, he said.

The police have registered cases of accidental death in connection with both incidents, the official said. PTI COR ADU ARU