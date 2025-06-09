Two men drown in river in MP's Sidhi district

Sidhi (MP), Jun 9 (PTI) Two men drowned while bathing in the Sone River in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred at Bhanwar Sen Ghat under the Rampur Naikin police station area, about 50 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

Sidhi Superintendent of Police Ravindra Verma said that three men from Kushmahar village had ventured into the river for a bath when they started drowning.

Villagers managed to rescue one of the men, he said.

The bodies of Vijay Agnihotri (24) and Amit Pandey (25) were retrieved from the river with the help of local divers, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and further investigations are underway, said Sudhanshu Tiwari, in-charge of Rampur Naikin police station. PTI COR BNS MAS ARU