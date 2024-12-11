Two men drown in temple pond in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 11 (PTI) Two men drowned in a temple pond in Uloor while taking a bath on Wednesday, police said.

Advertisment

The deceased persons, identified as auto drivers hailing from nearby places, were found drowning in the pond by local people. Though they sprung into a rescue mission, the two men were brought out dead.

Due to the depth of the pond, there was a compound wall and gate to prevent people from entering the temple pond, but the auto drivers ignored the warning, local people added. PTI LGK KH