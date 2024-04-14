Two men drown in well while trying to douse fire in MP's Ratlam

Ratlam, Apr 14 (PTI) Two men drowned in a well in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district while trying to douse a fire, a police official said on Sunday.

Some crops caught fire after crackers were burst during a marriage ceremony in Bhainsabadar village on Saturday night and the deceased along with others ran to fetch water to douse the blaze, Sailana police station in charge Ayub Khan said.

"Two men, both aged 24, fell into a nearby well and drowned. Their bodies have been taken out," he added. PTI COR ADU BNM