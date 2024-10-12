Two men drown while fishing in river in MP's Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (MP), Oct 12 (PTI) Two men drowned while fishing in a river in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district, police said on Saturday.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Saturday fished out the bodies of Ikram Ali (22) and Irshaan Qureshi (25) near Bandrabhan Tawa Sangakheda bridge, around 10 to 15 km from the district headquarters, sub-inspector DL Thoke of Makhannagar police station told PTI.

The duo went fishing in the Tawa River, a tributary of Narmada, on Friday evening. When the men did not return home and their mobile phones were unreachable, their families contacted the police, he said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem, and a probe has been initiated, the official said. PTI COR LAL ARU