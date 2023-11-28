Two men dupe family members of inmates by posing as jail employee in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 28 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly duping the family members of three inmates of Bhondsi Jail, and taking money from them by pretending to be an employee of the jail administration, police said on Tuesday.

A team of Sector 31 crime unit arrested both the accused from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Monday, they said. The accused has been identified as Madhur Saxena and Kanishk Bhatnagar, both residents of Sainik Colony in Bareilly.

Both have a previous criminal record with five cases registered against Saxena under assault, fraud, rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act in UP and a case of fraud against Bhatnagar at Cyber West police station, Gurugram, said Varun Dahiya, ACP (crime).

According to police, both accused were in jail when the alleged fraud happened. They got the mobile numbers of lawyers through e-court and inquired from them whether any of their clients were in jail.

"By inquiring about their clients in the jail, they got information about the mobile numbers of the family members of the inmates. By posing as employees of the jail administration, they contacted the family members and told them that the inmate has been injured and asked them to transfer money for it," Dahiya said.

"They had duped three prisoners but we are still questioning the accused," he said.

An FIR on the matter was registered on November 24 at Bhondsi police station on the complaint of the deputy superintendent of Bhondsi Jail, police said. PTI COR SKY SKY