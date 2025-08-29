Two men dupe shopkeeper, flee with Rs 45,000 in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Two unidentified men allegedly stole Rs 45,000 from a dairy shop in northwest Delhi’s Begumpur area by diverting the woman shopkeeper’s attention, police said on Friday.

The incident took place around 10.30 am on Thursday when Shanti Devi, mother of the complainant, was present at her shop, they said.

One of the accused bought some household items and told the woman that a packet of cigarettes had fallen outside the shop. "As she stepped out to check, another person entered the shop, opened the cash box and decamped with Rs 45,000," a senior police officer said.

The matter was reported to Begumpur police station through a PCR call. A case under the relevant section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered and an investigation is underway, the officer said.

Police added that CCTV footage from the area is being scanned to identify the culprits and multiple teams have been deployed to track them down. PTI SSJ SSJ HIG HIG