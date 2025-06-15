Two men electrocuted in southwest Delhi's RK Puram as power line snaps in tree collapse

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) Two men died of electrocution in southwest Delhi's RK Puram area early Sunday after a tree, weakened by heavy rain and strong winds, fell on a power line, a police officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Ravinder (30) and Bharat (25), both natives of Madhubani in Bihar and worked at a roadside eatery in Sector 1, RK Puram.

The officer said police received a PCR call at around 4.30 am.

The caller, Sunil (45), who owns the dhaba where the victims worked, informed the police that both the men were sleeping in a kiosk outside when the incident happened.

Due to the rain and storm, a large tree fell on the kiosk, snapping an overhead electric wire. Both the workers, along with a stray dog, were electrocuted.

Police, fire brigade personnel, and a BSES crew reached the spot for rescue operations, the officer said.

"Both the electrocuted men were rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where doctors declared them brought dead," he said, adding that the scene was examined by a forensic team and a BSES inspector. PTI BM RUK RUK