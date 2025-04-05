Two men fatally stabbed in Delhi's Paharganj

New Delhi: Two men were stabbed to death allegedly after a quarrel in central Delhi's Paharganj area on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The deceased were identified as Ankit (33), who worked as a welder, and Rahul (32), a bad character (BC) of Nabi Karim police station, they said.

The cause of the quarrel is suspected to be personal enmity between Ankit and the accused. The incident was reported around 2 pm, after which both victims were rushed to a hospital where they were declared brought dead, he added.

Preliminary investigation suggests that a quarrel broke out between Ankit, Rahul and the accused which escalated and lead to the fatal attack, a senior police officer said.

The suspect has been identified and multiple teams have been formed to trace and apprehend him, he said.

A case is being registered and further investigation is underway, he said.