Two men found dead in Kerala's Palakkad; probe on

Palakkad (Kerala), Oct 14 (PTI) Police said on Tuesday that two men were found dead with gunshot injuries in Kalladikode, in the northern part of the district.

The deceased were identified as Nithin (26) and Binu (40), residents who were reportedly friends and neighbours.

The incident came to light when a villager discovered Binu’s motionless body lying in a pool of blood on a road passing through a rubber plantation. A country-made gun was found near his body, and no gunshot was heard, a resident told the media.

A police team that rushed to the area later found Nithin’s body inside a house a few metres away from where Binu was found.

Palakkad Superintendent of Police Ajit Kumar told reporters that, prima facie, it appeared to be a case of murder-suicide, with further details to be ascertained only after a detailed scientific examination.

“Prima facie, both deceased had gunshot wounds. We can confirm it after an inquest procedure and the scientific examination by experts,” he said.

The officer added that Binu was suspected of having first shot Nithin inside the house and then shot himself outside.

He also said both men were discovered by locals at least two hours after the incident. A dog squad searched the area, police added.