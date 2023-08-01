Two men found dead in Punjab's Kapurthala

Kapurthala, Aug 1 (PTI) Two men were found dead in a field in Hamira village near the Jalandhar-Amritsar national highway here, police said on Tuesday.

Bikramjit Singh (38) and Satpal Singh (30), both residents of Raipur peer Baksh, had gone on a motorcycle on Monday morning and did not return home following which their family members lodged a missing complaint, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajpal Singh Sandhu said a motorcycle and their mobile phone were recovered near the bodies.

There were no visible injury marks on the bodies and the actual cause of death could be known after the post-mortem examination, he said.

Bikram's brother Rajinder Singh in his statement said both were friends.