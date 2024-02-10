Two men found dead inside hotel room in Delhi's Nangloi

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Two men were found dead in a hotel room in west Delhi's Nangloi area on Saturday, police said.

Advertisment

They said information was received at 2.47 pm that a room was locked in a hotel and two people inside the room were not responding.

Police reached the spot and found the bodies of two men -- Haryana resident Jitesh Ghanghas (29) and Sachin (24) from Nangloi -- inside room number 304, a senior police officer said.

Some bottles of medicine and syringes were also found inside the room, police said. Police has indicated no foul play and suspects substance abuse to be cause of death.

The bodies have been sent to SGM Hospital for further proceedings, the officer said, adding that further probe is on. PTI NIT/ALK NB NB