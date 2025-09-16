Two men found dead inside sugar mill waste tanker in UP’s Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Sep 16 (PTI) Two men were found dead inside a waste tanker of Dhampur Sugar Mills in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district on Tuesday, police said.

Dhampur police station in-charge Amit Kumar said the incident came to light after the mill’s HR manager, Vijay Gupta, informed police around 5 pm that two people had died inside a bio-waste plant tanker.

On reaching the spot, police found the bodies of Mukesh Pal (25) and Salman (28) inside the tanker, which was brought from the chemical unit of the mill to the bio-compost waste plant, the officer said.

Prima facie, both appeared to have died due to gas formation inside the tanker while cleaning it, Kumar added.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said. PTI COR ABN ARI