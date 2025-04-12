Two men from Ahilyanagar found hanging from tree in Pune's Moshi; cops begin probe

Pune, Apr 12 (PTI) Two men were found hanging from a lemon tree in Moshi in Pune district, a police official said on Saturday.

The bodies of Tushar Dhage (25) and Sikandar Shaikh (30), both residents of Jamkhed taluka in Ahilyanagar, were found near Bharatmata Chowk in Khirid Vasti on Friday, the MIDC Bhosari police station official said.

'Preliminary probe has revealed the two were friends and had arrived in Pune from their native Hunda Pimpalgaon village a day earlier. A case has been registered and further probe is underway to find out more details," he said. PTI COR BNM