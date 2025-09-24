Two men from Bihar held for hacking YouTube channel, extorting money in UP's Balrampur

Balrampur (UP), Sep 24 (PTI) Police in the Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh arrested two men from Bihar for allegedly hacking a YouTube channel with more than 3.3 million subscribers and extorting money from its owner, officials said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said the arrests were made in a joint operation by the Dehat police station and the district cyber cell after a complaint was lodged by Vinay Kumar, a resident of Bhikhpur, who runs the channel.

In his complaint, Vinay Kumar alleged that his channel had been hacked by Krishna Kumar Gautam of the Katihar district in Bihar, who demanded Rs eight lakh to restore access and had already extorted Rs 1.6 lakh from him.

Acting on the complaint, the police laid a trap and asked the accused to come to Katihar railway station to collect the remaining amount, Kumar said. A police team waited at the station, and when two men approached the complainant, they were identified and arrested, he said.

The accused were identified as Mohammad Sahil Raza and Mohammad Shabbir Raza, both residents of Purnia, Bihar, the SP said, adding that further investigation is underway.