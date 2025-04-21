Two men from Gujarat held by Mumbai cops with charas worth Rs 10 cr

Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) Two persons hailing from Gujarat have been arrested allegedly with charas worth Rs 10 crore, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

Raheem Majid Sheikh (30) and Shantilal Tandel (32), residents of Valsad in the neighbouring state, were held on Saturday, the Chunabhatti police station official said.

"We found Sheikh moving about in a suspicious manner. When his belongings were searched, we found 1.9 kilograms of charas worth Rs 1.90 crore. He informed us about Tandel. We reached Valsad and seized Afghan charas worth Rs 8.10 crore," he said.

The two have been arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official added. PTI ZA BNM