Two men from Haryana arrested in Bhubaneswar for impersonating senior govt officials

Bhubaneswar, Oct 5 (PTI) Bhubaneswar police arrested two persons from Haryana for impersonating senior central government officials and preparing forged documents with an intent to cheat, an officer said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Choudhury Rinku Saini and Maninder Singh. They were apprehended from Maitrivihar police station limits here.

Choudhury Saini claimed to be the 'National Chairman of Social Justice and Women Empowerment Commission,' a position that does not exist, said Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena.

Further investigation stated that Saini holds no statutory position in any government commission.

The second accused, Manindra Singh, acted as the personal assistant of Chaudhary.

During investigation, it was found that the accused persons also submitted forged documents claiming to be from MHA, government of India, he said.

"Prima facie, the ID cards and letters produced by him were found to be forged, and discrepancies were noted in the designation. They also sent their tour programmes in a fake letterhead," Meena added.

"By impersonating senior government of India officials and using forged documents, the accused committed forgery with the intention of cheating," he said. PTI BBM BBM MNB