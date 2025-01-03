Two men from Manipur arrested for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.34 cr at Delhi airport: Customs

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Two men from Manipur have been arrested for allegedly smuggling gold into the country valued at Rs 1.34 crore at the international airport here, the customs department said on Friday.

The duo (around 19-years-old) were intercepted after their arrival from Jeddah,Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

They had concealed the gold weighing 1.8 kg in the form of chemical paste in their rectum, the department said in a post on X.

The seized gold is assessed to be Rs 1.34 crore, the customs said, adding that both the passengers were arrested.