Two men from Punjab arrested with 2 kg charas in Himachal's Bilaspur

Shimla, April 9 (PTI) Two men from Punjab's Ludhiana were arrested with 2.056 kg of charas (hashish) in Bilaspur district, Himachal Pradesh Police said on Wednesday.

Raman (35), a resident of Fatehgarh Mohalla, and Amit Kumar (37), a resident of Azad Nagar, both in Ludhiana, were arrested from the Baloh toll plaza on Kiratpur-Ner Chowk road when police stopped their vehicle for checking.

When asked to show documents, the accused duo, who looked nervous, could not give satisfactory answers, police said.

Upon a search, police found the contraband hidden in the boot of the car inside a black polythene bag. Confirming the arrests, Bilaspur SP Sandeep Dhawal said the duo has been booked under Sections 20 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

"The accused were produced before a local court, which sent them to police remand," the officer said. PTI COR ARI