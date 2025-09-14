Two men from Rajasthan drown in dam in MP's Mandsaur district

Mandsaur, Sep 14 (PTI) Two men from Rajasthan drowned on Sunday while fishing in the Shivna stop dam in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district, a police official said.

The dam, near Chousla village, is just 5 kilometres from the Rajasthan border, he added.

"Nandlal Bhiil ( 32) a resident of Sanoti area, and Ishwarlal Bhiil ( 27) from Hingrat Dalot, both in Rajasthan, drowned trying to save each other after one of them slipped into the water while fishing," Bhaugarh station house officer (SHO) Var Singh Katara told reporters.

"They are brothers-in-law. The bodies have been retrieved and sent for post mortem. A case has been registered," Katara said.