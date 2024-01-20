Advertisment
Two men from UP, Haryana held in Mumbai with country-made pistols, bullets

NewsDrum Desk
20 Jan 2024
Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) Two persons hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana were arrested allegedly with firearms and bullets from Andheri in Mumbai, a Crime Branch official said on Saturday.

He identified the two accused as Prashant Razoriya alias Radhe Bhai (24) and Harsh Kashyap (19).

"They were held from Marol in Andheri on a tip off. The duo had come to deliver a consignment. We recovered four country-made pistols and eight bullets. Razoriya is a history sheeter and has an Arms Act case against his name in his native UP," he said. PTI ZA BNM BNM

