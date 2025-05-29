Two men from UP held in Hyderabad; country-made weapons seized

Hyderabad, May 29 (PTI) Two men from Uttar Pradesh were arrested here on Thursday for allegedly trying to sell country-made weapons, police said.

On credible information, police teams apprehended the two and seized five country made fire arms (Tapanchas) and 18 live rounds from their possession, Rachakonda Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu said in a release.

A case under Arms Act was registered at Balapur police station.

The 28-year-old prime accused, who is a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur and runs hair salon here, hatched a plan to procure country-made weapons for low prices and sell the same in Hyderabad to needy persons for high prices, police said. He informed it to the 24-year-old second accused, who is his friend and works at his hair salon.

They recently procured five different types of 'Tapanchas' from a known person in Rampur stocked them to sell it to anti-social elements in Hyderabad through their known contacts, police said.

On Thursday when the two accused were proceeding to keep the firearms in their shop, police teams intercepted them and seized the weapons and live rounds, the release added. PTI VVK VVK ADB