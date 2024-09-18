Two men get life imprisonment for kidnapping, gang-raping minor in 2011

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 18 (PTI) A special court here on Wednesday sentenced two men to life imprisonment for the kidnapping and gang rape of a 15-year-old girl in 2011.

Special government lawyer Pradeep Balyan said, "The court of special Judge Manjula Bhalotya found Darshan and Wanshi guilty under sections including 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act." "In addition to the life sentence, each accused was fined Rs 50,000, with the entire amount to be paid to the victim," Balyan said.

The incident occurred on September 14, 2011, in a village under Purkazi police station. The girl was intercepted on her way to school and dragged to nearby sugarcane fields, where she was gang-raped after being gagged with her scarf, Balyan added.