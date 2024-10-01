Two men get life imprisonment for murder of customer service operator

Ballia (UP), Oct 1 (PTI) A court in Ballia on Monday sentenced two persons to life imprisonment in connection with a four-year-old murder of a customer service operator, a police official said on Tuesday.

According to the prosecution, Dilip Yadav, a customer service centre operator from Gopal Nagar village of Revti police station area of Ballia district, went missing on August 1, 2000.

His father Ram Prakash Yadav had filed a missing report on the same day. Dilip Yadav's body was found near Sonbarsa drain in Bairia police station area on August 4, 2000.

On the complaint of Ram Prakash Yadav, a case was registered in Bairia police station against Jai Prakash Yadav and Prem Prakash Singh alias Raja Singh, residents of his village, under sections 302 (punishment for murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC.

After investigating the case, the police filed a chargesheet against both the accused in the court.

Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir on Tuesday said that District and Sessions Judge Ballia Amit Pal Singh on Monday sentenced the two accused persons to life imprisonment, and also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on each of them.