Two men 'going to slaughter cattle' arrested after encounter in Meerut

Meerut (UP), Jun 11 (PTI) Two persons who were allegedly going to slaughter cattle were arrested after an encounter here with police, officials said on Wednesday.

The two accused sustained bullet injuries in their legs in the exchange of fire that took place in the Lohiyanagar police station area on Tuesday.

"During routine checking near Fafunda outpost late on Tuesday night, police signalled three men on a numberless motorcycle to stop but they tried to flee and opened fire at the police team when cornered," a police station official said.

In retaliatory firing, two of the suspects -- Shahrukh of Lisarigate and Liaqat of Piplikheda -- sustained bullet injuries in their legs and were taken to hospital. Their accomplice, Irfan, managed to escape under the cover of darkness, the official said.

Police said they recovered two country-made pistols, cartridges, animal slaughter tools, and a stolen motorcycle from the accused.

"During questioning, the accused confessed that they were going to slaughter cattle and the motorcycle they were using was stolen from Meerut," the official said.

Police said criminal records of the accused are being verified.