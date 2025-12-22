Two men hacked to death in Andhra Pradesh

Adigoppula (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 22 (PTI) Two men have been allegedly murdered by a gang using deadly weapons over a previous enmity in Palnadu district, a police official said on Monday.

"Sri Ram Murthy and Hanumanthu were allegedly murdered near a temple in Adigoppula late on Sunday by a group led by a local youth over a previous dispute," the official told PTI.

The deceased had a fight with Y Naresh of the village a few days ago and the latter's mother was hit by a stone in the altercation. Hence, Naresh planned and led this attack against the duo, the official said.

Along with 10 others, Naresh allegedly attacked Murthy and Hanumanthu with a hunting knife and an iron rod, leading to their instant death, he said.

Earlier, the villagers tried to intervene and diffuse the tension between the two sides, but in vain. Naresh and the other accused are absconding. Meanwhile, the police registered a case in this connection, police said.