Two men held for duping four of Rs 3.2 crore in Maharashtra’s Gondia district

Gondia, June 19 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra’s Gondia district have arrested two men for allegedly duping four persons of about Rs 3.2 crore with the promise of “handsome” returns on investments, an official said on Wednesday.

Police suspect more people might come forward with complaints against accused Kisan Pande (21) and Kanhaiyalal Pande (24), both residents of Baniya Mohalla under Amgaon tehsil, for defrauding them.

The four persons in the present case were conned between June 2021 and December 2023, the official said.

The accused allegedly lured the four into share trade with “handsome returns of 7-8 per cent every month. Despite collecting Rs 3.19 crore, the two never paid any money to the victims, the official said citing the FIR.

The two have been remanded in police custody till June 19, the official added. PTI COR NR