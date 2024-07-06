Two men held for minor sister's murder in UP's Ballia, search on for third

Ballia (UP), Jul 6 (PTI) Police on Saturday arrested two men accused of killing their minor sister for allegedly speaking with another man on the phone in this Uttar Pradesh district, an official said on Saturday.

A search is underway for another brother.

The probe began after the police recovered the girl's body from near a temple in the Bansdih area on June 17.

It was confirmed in the post-mortem that she was strangulated to death. Her face was also partially burned with acid.

Superintendent of Police Devranjan Verma said, "It was found during the investigation that the minor girl used to talk to a man over the phone against the wishes of her three brothers. As a result, they murdered her and dumped her body." The arrested accused told the police that they used acid from batteries to disfigure the minor's face and make it difficult to identify her. PTI COR CDN SZM