Two men held for misusing licensed firearms to threaten property dealer in outernorth Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly misusing licensed firearms to threaten a property dealer over a land dispute in outernorth Delhi's Samaypur Badli area, an official said on Sunday.

The accused -- identified as Pankaj Rana alias Golu (32) and Praveen Rana alias Kalu (38) -- are residents of Siraspur. Two licensed revolvers used during the confrontation were recovered from them, a senior police officer said.

The matter came to light on March 26 when complainant Akhilesh Tiwari (36), a property dealer, approached the Samaypur Badli Police Station and alleged that he was threatened by a man, identified as Dilbagh Rana alias Billu, after purchasing a property in Siraspur village.

Billu allegedly demanded Rs 3 crore from Tiwari to allow him access to the property and when he refused, Rana and his armed associates -- Golu and Kalu -- allegedly confronted him at the site with one of them opening fire, the officer said.

Billu later allegedly increased his demand to Rs 6 crore and threatened the complainant over a phone call made from an international number, he added.

The officer said that a case was registered and CCTV footage of the incident was analysed during investigation and audio-video recordings were seized.

The two accused were arrested based on technical and manual surveillance, police said.

Strict action is being taken against license holders, who misuse firearms, and recommendations for cancellation of their arms licenses have been initiated, they said. PTI SSJ AS AS