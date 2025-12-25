Two men held for raping teen girl, forcing her to consume alcohol in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl after forcing her to consume alcohol in outer north Delhi's Samaypur Badli area, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Rishabh (26), a bank employee and a resident of Badli, and Narottam alias Neta (28), a local salon owner in Raja Vihar, they said.

The case came to light on the evening of December 20 after a PCR call was received reporting that a girl had been forced to consume alcohol in Raja Vihar.

A police team rushed to the spot, where the victim's father initially reported that his daughter had consumed alcohol.

"During subsequent enquiry and recording of the victim's statement, a more serious offence was revealed," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar Swami said.

Police said the minor was medically examined, during which she disclosed that she had been lured to a vacant house in Raja Vihar, where she was forced to consume alcohol and raped.

During the investigation, the police found that the house belonged to Narottam.

Based on the victim's statement and medical examination, a case was registered under section 70 (Gangrape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on December 21, the officer said.

Both accused were arrested following interrogation, police said.

In view of the gravity of the offence, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted under the supervision of the DCP for a time-bound investigation. Further investigation is underway, police added. PTI SSJ HIG HIG