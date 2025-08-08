Two men held for robbing DTC bus conductor at knifepoint in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The Delhi Police have arrested two men for allegedly robbing a DTC bus conductor, inside the vehicle, at knifepoint in the Badarpur area of southeast Delhi, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Gopal Gupta (25) and Babu Mishra alias Chiranjivi (27).

According to police, the incident occurred on Thursday evening when the bus was returning from Mori Gate and reached near the Badarpur Border U-turn on Main Mathura Road.

"The conductor, Pintu Yadav, alleged that the two passengers began arguing with him, pulled out a knife, physically assaulted and robbed him," a police officer said.

The duo robbed the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) conductor of Rs 455.

Following a PCR call, an FIR was registered at the Badarpur police station.

"A team was formed to trace the accused. CCTV footage was reviewed from inside the bus and nearby areas. After collecting local inputs and conducting multiple raids, both suspects were nabbed from a park near Tughlakabad Metro Station. The looted amount was recovered from them," he added.

Further investigation revealed that both men have criminal records.

Mishra has been previously involved in two criminal cases, including robbery, while Gupta has at least seven prior cases against him, including charges under the Arms Act and for theft and robbery across various Delhi police stations. PTI BM SMV HIG