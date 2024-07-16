Two men held for smuggling 59 iPhones at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Two men have been arrested by the customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country 59 iPhones and goggles of a luxury brand at the airport here.

The accused were intercepted after their arrival from Milan (Italy) on Sunday, according to a statement issued by the customs department on Tuesday.

Subsequently, on thorough personal search and baggage examination, 59 iPhones, two AirPods, an iPad Air, three pairs of Gucci goggles and a pair of Gucci sneakers were recovered from the passengers, it said.

The recovered items worth Rs 69.22 lakh were seized and the duo were arrested, said the statement. PTI AKV AKV KVK KVK